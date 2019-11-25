N.C. aquarium wants you to name these baby sea turtles

KURE BEACH N.C. (WBTV) - Ever named a baby sea turtle? No? Well, here’s your chance.
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to help choose the names for two baby loggerhead sea turtles.
The public can vote for their favorite name on the aquarium’s website through Dec. 3.
Aquarium staff selected five names for the public to choose from: Bubbles, Hatch, Noggin, Pearl and Scute. The two winning names will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
According to staff, the aquarium began caring for the tiny sea turtles after the animals were excavated from two nests earlier this year in Kure Beach.
“Giving these sea turtles a name allows our guests to more deeply connect with the animals and better understand how our actions impact them and other marine animals,” said Gail Lemiec, aquarium educator.
The sea turtles will remain in aquarium care for a little more than a year and will then be released into the Atlantic Ocean. Two yearling loggerheads, Castor and Carretta, who were named last year, will be released soon into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream current.
Each summer, the aquarium works in partnership with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and local sea turtle rescue organizations, accepting a limited number of hatchlings that are found in the nest three days after hatching, but do not make the initial trek to the sea.
The turtles receive daily care ensuring their growth and development. They serve as animal ambassadors helping visitors understand the threats faced by vulnerable sea turtles locally and globally.
