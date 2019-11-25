100k+ to flock uptown for Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - More than 100,000 people are expected to line the streets of uptown Charlotte Thursday morning as costumed characters and vibrant floats follow a mile-long route for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Novant Health’s Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m., but those wishing to catch the start of the event are urged to get in place early. Parade organizers recommend snagging a spot by 7 a.m.
The parade, referred to as the “#mileofsmiles,” will start on 9th Street and continue to Stonewall Street. The event is expected to wrap up around 11:30 a.m
More than 500 community volunteers are supporting the parade, logistically and visually.
Each and every one of the vibrant parade floats are built locally using original designs, parade organizers say.
Some of the performers participating in the parade this year include Abby K, Ansley Burns, Brooke McBride, Curt Keyz, Greg Cox, Laurel & The Love-In, Montana Modderman, Noel Freidline & Maria Howell, Nolan Neal, and Vinny Esposito – Split Second Sound.
Talented area school bands will also be participating.
PARKING & SEATING
Parking spots will be available at market rates throughout uptown. Parade organizers urge attendees to utilize the Light Rail, which will drop people in the heart of uptown and erase the hassle of parking.
Reserved seating is available for those who want to be front and center for the action.
FUN FACT: Founded in 1947, 2019 marks the parade’s 72nd year!
Santa will be there too! Tickets that include breakfast with Santa at Coco & the Director have already sold out.
“What began as a local holiday parade has grown into a magical showcase of performances, floats, dignitaries, celebrities, marching bands, balloons and surprises,” parade organizers say.
STREET CLOSURES:
- Tuesday, November 26: Tryon Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. and Stonewall Street; Levine Avenue of the Arts between Tryon and Church streets until Thursday, November 28 at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 27: Tryon Street between 9th and 11th streets; 10th Street between College and Church streets: Phifer Street between College and Church until Thursday, November 28 at 2 p.m.
- Thursday, November 28: Tryon Street between Morehead and 11th streets, including cross streets between College and Church streets.
Streets will reopen after the parade concludes, which will be by 6 p.m. Thursdsay.
WBTV will broadcast the parade at 1 p.m. and will re-air the special on Christmas Day.
Have fun and enjoy the #MILESOFSMILES!
