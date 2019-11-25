Giving Tuesday a chance to share Christmas shopping savings with Nazareth Child & Family Connection

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of the biggest days of the year for shoppers are looming large: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In addition to bountiful bargains for shoppers, those two days could prove beneficial to Nazareth Child & Family Connection.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, and Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, is by far the biggest online shopping day of the year. These two days, this year on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, are highlighted by massive savings for shoppers.
And with very little effort, some of those savings can be passed along to Nazareth Child & Family Connection on Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is a world-wide movement that kicks off the giving season on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year the day of giving back, Giving Tuesday, falls on Dec. 3.
“People always start getting excited about Christmas when they begin shopping for gifts after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is a way to experience the true meaning of Christmas,” said Vernon Walters, president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection. “The smallest Giving Tuesday donation can help those who are most vulnerable: our children. You will be helping us give the gift of a safe and happy home environment to our residents.”
It is simple to give to Nazareth Child & Family Connection on Giving Tuesday. Visit their website, www.nazcfc.org, click on the Giving Tuesday link and follow the steps. Or, you can give via mail, sending donations to Nazareth Child & Family Connection, PO Box 1438, Rockwell, NC 28138.
“A gift to Nazareth, no matter how small, means so much,” said Walters. “It helps support our mission of keeping our residents safe and secure; it gives them a good, solid start in life.”
Nazareth typically has a resident population of about 50 children. Most transition in and out of Nazareth, either leaving for a foster home or returning to their family. Over the course of a year, more than 300 children transition in and out of Nazareth.
About Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury, Lexington and Albemarle serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities, as well as behavioral health needs.
Nazareth offers an array of services, including family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, level two therapeutic residential, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson and Stanly counties. If you would like more information about giving or volunteering at Nazareth, please contact Blair Wilson, Director of Development, at 704.279.5556 ext. 113 or by emailing btrexler@nazcfc.org.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.