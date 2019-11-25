Deputies searching for 15-year-old missing for 2 weeks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 15-year-old Georgia teen has been missing for over two weeks from the Augusta area.
Nottia Rosa Lee Gonder was last seen on Nov. 6, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. on Claussen Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
She was wearing a gray sweatshirt that was inside out, blue jeans and white flip flops.
If you have any information on Gonder please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.
