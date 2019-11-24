Sunny and 60s expected for Monday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight, with Monday morning low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. There will be a chance for patchy fog Monday morning, which could cause some slow-downs for the Monday morning commute. Sunny skies are expected for Monday, with a pleasant afternoon high temperature of 62 degrees.
Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-60s, yet scattered rain showers will be possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region. Wednesday will remain mild, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Rain will diminish Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the lower 40s Thursday morning.
Thanksgiving Day is looking to be partly cloudy, with high temperatures around 60 degrees. Black Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with morning low temperatures in the lower 40s, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Next weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for some scattered rain developing late Saturday into early Sunday. High temperatures look to stay around 60 degrees for next Saturday and Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
