Sumter police need help to find missing teen
Ariana Milligan is 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By Laurel Mallory | November 23, 2019 at 7:51 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 8:24 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A teen has disappeared from her home in Sumter.

Ariana Milligan, 15, was last seen Friday around 11 p.m. at her house on Master Drive, police said.

Milligan is 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She does not have a history of running away. However, her family said she left with a pink-colored suitcase.

Anyone who sees her or know where she is should call Sumter police at 803-436-2700. To give information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

