Sumter police need help to find missing teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A teen has disappeared from her home in Sumter.
Ariana Milligan, 15, was last seen Friday around 11 p.m. at her house on Master Drive, police said.
Milligan is 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She does not have a history of running away. However, her family said she left with a pink-colored suitcase.
Anyone who sees her or know where she is should call Sumter police at 803-436-2700. To give information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
