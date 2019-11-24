String of investigations after stolen vehicle found in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are currently investigating three vehicle-related incidents from Saturday night.
The first incident happened at 10:28 p.m. when Gastonia police officers encountered a suspect in a stolen motor vehicle from Charlotte.
Gaston County Communications confirmed that the car was found along North Poplar Street and East Park Avenue.
Reportedly, the driver took off and tried to hit the patrol cars in an attempt to evade police.
A vehicle stop was conducted and the suspect was taken into custody without incident and without injury.
More information will be provided as it is released.
The second scene was also in that same area.
Gaston County Communications confirmed that there was a police pursuit that started at the QuikTrip off East Long Avenue and ended along Cox Road.
This is less than a mile away from where the initial stolen vehicle was found.
The third incident was discovered as WBTV photographer John Sparks left the second scene and got on Interstate 85 northbound.
Sparks came up on a crash near Cox Road involving a Gastonia police cruiser.
This wreck was located about two miles away from the previous scene on East Long Ave and Cox Road.
It is not confirmed that these two scenes on East Long Street and Interstate 85 are connected to the stolen vehicle recovered earlier on North Poplar Street.
This is an active story. Check back for updates.
