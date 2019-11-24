Silver alert issued for missing Kannapolis man

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kannapolis man who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
According to N.C. Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Walter Rudolph Hausermann.
Hausermann is described as a white male, about six feet tall, with short salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 185 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.
Hausermann’s last known location is on South Ridge Avenue in Kannapolis.
His vehicle description is a 1997 red Mitsubishi Eclipse with North Carolina license plate number DME2695.
Anyone with information about Hausermann should call Ofc. J.West at the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
