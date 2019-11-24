Out with the rain and in with the sun!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Talk about a WET day! Saturday was gray from beginning to end but Sunday will be completely different! The sun will take back over today and highs will range in the upper 50s. There will likely be a few snow showers in the mountains this morning but those shouldn't last very far into the day. If you have travel plans or if you’re going to pick out the Christmas tree, the weather shouldn’t give you any problems today.