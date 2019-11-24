Out with the rain and in with the sun!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Talk about a WET day! Saturday was gray from beginning to end but Sunday will be completely different! The sun will take back over today and highs will range in the upper 50s. There will likely be a few snow showers in the mountains this morning but those shouldn't last very far into the day. If you have travel plans or if you’re going to pick out the Christmas tree, the weather shouldn’t give you any problems today.
Monday and Tuesday are two nice looking days. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with almost no chance for rain. Another front will move through on Wednesday (big travel day!) but the rain chance stands at only about 30%. The best chance for that rain is for the first half of the day.
Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday also look rain free. Highs will be a little cooler behind Wednesday’s front though. We should only reach the mid to upper 50s. Another rain chance arrives next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
