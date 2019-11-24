One person is dead after overnight car crash on N. Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal crash from late Saturday night.
Officers responded to the intersection of N. Tryon Street and Sandy Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, officers located an overturned 2002 Ford Taurus. Medic arrived and pronounced the driver deceased on scene.
There were no other passengers inside the Ford and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The preliminary investigation shows that the Ford was traveling east on the I-85 Connector when it struck the center median and lost control. The Ford then traveled through the intersection of N. Tryon Street and struck a pillar of the Light Rail bridge connector.
The vehicle ended up on its roof in the northbound lanes of N. Tryon Street at Sandy Avenue.
Speed has been determined as a factor in this crash.
At this time it is undetermined if the operator was impaired - test results are pending.
The victim in this crash was not wearing a seat-belt.
No information on the victim’s identity has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Crum with the Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169 Ext4.
