Public asked to avoid area after officer-involved shooting at Chester Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chester officials are currently at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a local Walmart.
The incident happened around noon on Saturday at the Walmart off of Hwy 321 on the J A Cochran Bypass.
Officials say at least one person is injured at this time. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate.
The Chester County Sheriff’s office said that the Walmart will be closed until further notice.
The public is advised to avoid the area.
This is an active story.
More information to follow.
