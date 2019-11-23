One dead after overnight crash on W.T. Harris Blvd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of W. T. Harris Boulevard and Sharon Amity Road.
Officers say a single a car hit a power pole Saturday morning around 4:00 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
Eastbound E. W.T. Harris was closed at that intersection. It reopened later Saturday morning.
More information to follow.
