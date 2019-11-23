Man arrested in connection to shooting of clerk during east Charlotte robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a May robbery where a store clerk was shot in east Charlotte.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 29-year-old Quandravius Burks with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for his involvement in this case.
During the course of the investigation, Burks was developed as a suspect in this case. Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Burks who was then located and arrested at his house on Friday.
The robbery happened on in May at an establishment off of Eastway Drive in which an employee was shot and later treated for his injuries at the hospital.
The robbery took place shortly after 1 a.m. at the Cornor Mart near Kilborne Drive. Two males reportedly entered the business and one shot the clerk in the leg. No other workers were injured during the robbery and no customers were inside the business at the time.
This is an open and active investigation. Detectives are working to determine the identity of a second suspect who participated in this crime.
Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.