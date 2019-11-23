Light snow on the horizon for mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers will continue to move through the region early tonight, with precipitation ending as some light snow for the higher elevations of the NC mountains. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 30s for the mountains to lower 40s for the Piedmont.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with cool afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the Piedmont. The NC mountains will be mostly sunny and chilly Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures around 40 degrees, and gusty winds.
Mostly sunny skies continue for early next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Monday through Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Wednesday, with the chance for scattered rain showers. A few rain showers could linger Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving Day is looking to be partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Black Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures remaining in the upper 50s.
Next weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for some scattered rain developing. Right now, weather models are showing a higher chance for rain on Sunday, compared to Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Enjoy the sunshine on Sunday!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
