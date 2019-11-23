Horry County man receives package with pipe bomb inside, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police said a man made a scary discovery when he opened up a package he received on Friday.
Authorities were called around 5 p.m. to a home on Waccamaw River Road near Holmestown Road for reports of a suspicious package.
Horry County police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said a gentleman came into possession of some packages lawfully and inside one of those packages, he found a pipe bomb in a container.
The man called police and the Horry County Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called in to get the situation under control.
Around 9:20 p.m., Horry County police announced that the pipe bomb had been “safely neutralized” and that the scene is clear.
There will be an open investigation into where the pipe bomb came from.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.