First Alert Saturday - wet weather is here to stay!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hope you have indoor plans because this isn’t looking like the most beautiful day. Rain will be a possibility from morning till night. There could be a few thunderstorms toward evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s just about all day. There won’t be much temperature variation from beginning to end.
Sunday will be completely different! The sun will come back out and highs will get closer to 60° in the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, Sunday is definitely your better bet.
As we move into Thanksgiving week, it doesn’t look terribly eventful – weather-wise. We will be in the mid 60s for highs Monday through Wednesday. There are sure to be a lot of travel plans through the week. Monday and Tuesday will be dry. The best chance for showers will be on Wednesday. Even that is only a 30% chance. Thanksgiving and Friday will be dry again. Highs will be a little cooler. We will scale back to the mid to upper 50s.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
