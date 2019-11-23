First Alert Saturday - wet weather is here to stay!

As we move into Thanksgiving week, it doesn’t look terribly eventful – weather-wise. We will be in the mid 60s for highs Monday through Wednesday. There are sure to be a lot of travel plans through the week. Monday and Tuesday will be dry. The best chance for showers will be on Wednesday. Even that is only a 30% chance. Thanksgiving and Friday will be dry again. Highs will be a little cooler. We will scale back to the mid to upper 50s.