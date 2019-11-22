First Alert Day Saturday - But not all bad news!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plenty of rain continues to march toward the Carolinas for your Saturday which has been designated a First Alert Day during this past week to help highlight the disruptive weather and give folks a chance to alter their outdoor plans.
The rain probably won’t be welcome by Sugar Mountain where the slopes are already open, but a wild fire over Cold Mountain (southwest of Asheville) will be greatly helped by the rainfall.
Rain will overspread the 22 counties that we cover during the morning hours and everyone should expect periods of rain throughout the afternoon and evening. It’s not out of the question the rain ends with some thundershowers around mid-evening before we dry out overnight.
Temperatures will be cool Saturday with the lack of sunshine, only in the mid 50s, but with bright sunshine returning Sunday, afternoon highs should get right back up to around 60 degrees again. That warming trend continues into next week with highs nudging into the mid 60s my midweek and at this point we’re only expecting some light scattered showers Wednesday late into early Thanksgiving morning.
At this point we are not concerned about the overall forecast for Thanksgiving – don’t cancel your parade plans!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
