Dozens gather Friday to mourn 27-year-old woman shot and killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large crowd gathered at Camp Greene Park in west Charlotte to grieve together Friday evening. The park has become one of the spaces most often utilized by the group Mothers of Murdered Offspring.
27-year-old Ebony Harrison was shot and killed off Reagan Drive in north Charlotte Sunday evening. A suspect has already been taken into custody for the shooting. 23-year-old Corey Vega has been charged with murder.
The crowd that assembled Friday evening prayed together and shared stories about the young woman who lost her life. Several family members spoke fondly of Harrison.
“She was a sweet, generous caring person. She would give you the shirt off her back,” said Ron Price, one of Harrison’s cousins.
Family members told WBTV they had been filled with sadness since learning of Harrison’s death.
“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it,” said Price.
While it’s not uncommon for vigils to have an undertone of sadness, some family members at Friday night’s gathering expressed their anger for what happened. They had harsh words for Harrison’s accused killer.
“You’re dead dirty. You’re a coward. You’re a loser. You’re a punk,” said Heiress Lasco, one of the victim’s cousins.
Tre Terrell, one of Harrison’s cousins made a plea Friday night for the community to stop the violence.
“Black people, we have to stop killing each other. We have to stop. The cycle has to end somewhere. Let it end now,” said Terrell.
Family members tell WBTV that Harrison will be buried Saturday. Her death marks Charlotte’s 97th homicide of 2019.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.