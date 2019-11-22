Troopers placed every 20 miles along I-40 during Thanksgiving travel

(WBTV) - Law enforcement is out in full force during holiday travel, to help keep everyone safe on the roads.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is placing troopers every 20 miles along the major interstate during Thanksgiving travel.
This is all a part of the Thanksgiving 1-40 Challenge, a joint operation among seven other states along the 1-40 corridor. The challenge started on Thursday, Nov. 21.
AAA Carolinas says the busiest days to travel are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. AAA recommends that motorists plan their travel around these days, and says that Thanksgiving Day is actually the best day to be on the roads.
INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts road trips could take as much as four times longer than normal in major metros on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
In North Carolina over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period, there were 3,805 crashes. In South Carolina over the same time period, there were 1,280 crashes.
