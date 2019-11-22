Rowan man charged with felony drug counts and weapon charges following seven month investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a search warrant at 433 Moon River Road, in Salisbury and arrested Nathan Jud Griffin, age 40.
The search was based on a seven month long investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Salisbury Police Department that Griffin was involved in the distribution of cocaine from his residence.
According to a press release, seized during the search of the residence were 24 grams of cocaine, quantities of marijuana wax and psilocybin mushrooms, and two Marlin .22 rifles.
Griffin, a previously convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Griffin was charged with four counts of possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, one count of maintaining a dwelling, one count of possession of firearm by felon, one count of possession of psilocybin, one count of manufacturing marijuana (wax), and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $30,000.
Griffin was previously convicted on November 19, 2001, for felonious possession of marijuana, and on October 12, 2016, for possession of firearm by felon.
The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted for review by the United States Attorney’s Office in Greensboro, North Carolina, for possible federal prosecution.
