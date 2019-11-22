Rain chances ramping up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It will still be nice and mild today with afternoon readings rebounding to the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
As for rain, a stray shower or two may pop up today and tonight – though the chance looks to be no more than about 20% outside of the mountains (much better chance for showers there). Grab an umbrella – just in case - if you’re headed out tonight, evening temperatures will settle back into the 50s with an overnight low near 50°.
The better rain chance unfolds on Saturday before we clear out on Sunday. With a 100% chance of rain around for the start of the weekend, a First Alert has been issued for Saturday – a heads up that rain is definitely on the way and so you will have to alter outdoor plans.
In terms of timing, the rain will most likely arrive in the mountains before daybreak Saturday, pushing east into the foothills early in the morning, and into the piedmont of NC/SC a little later in the morning. Rain will likely continue for the remainder of the day and deep into the evening hours before ending late Saturday night. Saturday will also be chilly with temperatures holding in the 50s before rebounding to near 60° on Sunday.
Looking ahead, with next week bringing a lot of folks on the road, travel plans will be great Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 60s both days. Rain showers may return on Wednesday but should be gone from the area by Thanksgiving.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
