Police: Young person arrested for Madison Park break-ins returned two days later to do it again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People in Charlotte’s Madison Park area are hearing about some neighbors homes’ getting broken into, property stolen, and at least one woman’s door kicked in.
“There’s no good coming from any of that,” neighbor Carolyn Lane says. “There’s just not.”
They are also hearing that these invasions are going on during the day. Nine of them are shown on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s crime map, in 10 days.
“There’s just always people home and you’d think that would deter people,” Emily Voss says. “But obviously, it’s not, so something else has to.”
Police say neighbors in that area are watching out for one another. It is what led them to arrest a young person, someone less than 16 years old, after just a few days.
“Looking out for each other, that goes a long way for us,” Lt. Brian Trull says.
But, Lt. Trull says the crimes continued, and just two days later, there were more break-ins. An investigation led to that same young person being arrested again for the crimes.
“I think it’s no secret whether it’s property crime or a violent crime, a lot of our crime is driven by repeat offenders,” Lt. Trull says. “And that spans the age groups.”
One other young person was arrested in these cases, and a 19-year-old. Police are still looking into how the three are all connected.
People in the area are wondering why these young people were committing these crimes there, at all.
“They should be in school,” Voss says. “Who’s watching them, where are they coming from, do they live in the neighborhood?”
Police collected evidence, and descriptions from neighbors in Madison Park that helped them make these arrests, but they are still trying to make sure all the break-ins were reported.
They say if this happened to you, and you did not call 9-1-1, call them now. They have property they need to return to its rightful owners.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.