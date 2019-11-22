Police: Men shoot gun outside gameroom in east Charlotte, witnesses say bullets flew across Albemarle Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearby businesses and customers are concerned for their safety in East Charlotte after a shooting that happened in the middle of the day on Albemarle Road.
CMPD says the shooting happened Wednesday just after 12 p.m. Police say they’re still looking for the people involved.
Thankfully no one was injured, but witnesses who saw the shooting say it was chaotic.
Witnesses told WBTV it started as an argument that led to gunfire outside of a gameroom at the 4900 Block of Albemarle Road. When they walked out to see what was going on, witnesses say they saw a man hanging out a car window shooting a gun into the street as cars whizzed by.
“It is just unbelievable,” said an employee who works nearby. “How many people could have gotten seriously hurt or killed just driving up and down the highway right here?"
He said that he hasn’t personally experienced crime in the area, but according to CMPD’s crime map there have been 17 reports for assaults in the last month. Three of those assaults used a weapon.
“We got to show them the correct way to be a man out here. Just because you got a gun, don’t mean you’re a grown man. Sometimes the best thing to do is talk your problems out," the man said.
Police tell us no one has been charged in this incident and they were unable to release any suspect information.
