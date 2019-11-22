Pineville Police searching for man wanted on attempted murder charges

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is on-the-run after having fired a gun into an occupied vehicle on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred at a parking lot off of South Polk Street around 7:00 p.m. According to police, Dashawn Derrell Crawford, 31, fired multiple shots into the vehicle following a verbal argument.
No one was reported injured or struck by the bullets but Crawford left the scene and has not been located since. He has been charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon in a vehicle and assault by pointing a gun.
Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Crawford is asked to call Pineville Police at 704.889.2231.
