Man wanted in sexual assault of woman on University City greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting, choking and robbing a woman on a greenway in Charlotte’s University City area on Nov. 3.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. near E. Mallard Creek Church Road. Police say a man approached the woman from behind and pulled her to the ground before strangling her until she lost consciousness. The victim woke to find the man on top of her. He then ran from the scene. During the attack, he took the victim’s cellphone
Detectives identified 27-year-old Taequan Elexus Carter as the suspect in this case and obtained warrants for his arrest.
CMPD says detectives have information which leads them to believe Carter may be in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, or Florida.
He may also be accompanied by his girlfriend, Elizaveta Markovetc in a light-colored (gray or silver), two door Honda Civic displaying NC license plate: EKN3274.
Carter is described as a black male around 6 feet tall and around 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
This is an ongoing and active investigation.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the suspect or his girlfriend is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Any information leading to the arrest of this suspect could reward you up to $1,000.
