Man sentenced to 20 additional years in prison for shooting two women in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who is already serving an active prison sentence of 10-13 years for crimes in Catawba County was sentenced to additional years in prison for felony convictions in Burke County, stemming from a shooting of two women.
Tykevious Owan Thomas, 27, was sentenced to a prison term of 20-25 years Thursday, for a shooting that left two women hospitalized in Burke County in Aug. 2019.
Thomas received the sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He will serve his sentence after his current prison term of 10-13 years he already is serving from a conviction in Catawba County less than two weeks ago. Thomas was convicted of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon on Nov. 12, 2019.
He will serve the sentences consecutively in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
On Aug.4, 2019, officials say Thomas went to a home, kicked in the door and choked a woman before dragging her through the house. When he saw movement in another room, Thomas reportedly shooting, striking a second woman in the stomach and leg.
After dragging the first woman further through the house, Thomas fired multiple shots, shooting the first woman four times - in both shoulders, the stomach and head.
Thomas was out on pre-trial release at the time of the attacks on the two women. Thomas’ sentence length was enhanced by a previous Nov. 2010 conviction for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle in Catawba County.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.