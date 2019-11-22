Lifetime is making a movie about an infamous family murderer with NC ties

The movie will air at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a documentary-style program called “Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy,” which Lifetime says will feature “exclusive never-before-seen footage” and new interviews with investigator Lee, who elicited Watts’ confession during an extended polygraph and interrogation session. The special will also have interviews with Shanann’s close friends, Cassandra Rosenberg and Cindy DeRosset.