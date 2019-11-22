3 injured, road partially closed after crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say three people were injured in a crash in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.
According to Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and University Ridge Drive. Crews said the eastbound lanes of East W.T. Harris Boulevard at University Ridge Drive were closed due to the serious accident.
Mecklenburg EMS officials said three people were treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
