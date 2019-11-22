Holiday travel advice from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Thanksgiving holiday travel begins this weekend, Concord -Padgett Regional Airport is expecting significantly more passengers this year compared to last year as Allegiant will have seven (7) more departures this year in 2019 than they had in 2018 over the same period.
The busiest travel days are anticipated to be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving. To ensure a smooth traveling experience, passengers should plan ahead, be prepared and arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to their flight.
Travelers should enter 7435 Zephyr Pl. NW Concord, NC 28027 into their GPS device to arrive at the correct Airline Terminal at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport
Parking Tips
Parking will be in high demand and overflow situation is expected. When the parking deck is full, signs will direct vehicles to the overflow lot location and shuttle service will be provided during flight operational times. Please allow an addition 30 to 40 minutes for parking and shuttle time.
Parking rates are currently $9 per day for covered parking and $8 per day for uncovered parking.
Parking can be paid for at the Self -Pay station inside the terminal for a quicker exit. The Self Pay station accepts cash and credit card payments. Remember to keep your ticket with you. A validated ticket will be returned. Drivers may then proceed to the exit and insert their validated ticket in the machine to exit the parking deck. Allow extra time to exit the parking deck as many people will be wanting to exit at the same time and there is only one exit lane on each level.
Passengers can be picked up and dropped off along the terminal's curbside, however, vehicles cannot be left unattended. Curbside parking is not allowed and unattended vehicles will be towed.
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport encourages travelers to arrange for transportation to and from the airport to help reduce parking congestion such as carpooling, being dropped off by a friend or relative, or taking a taxi, limo, or ride share.
Airline Tips
Passengers are advised to arrive early for their flights. When traveling with young children, infants, elderly or disabled passengers, allow for even more time. The Allegiant ticket counter will begin processing boarding passes and checked luggage two hours before flight departure time.
Make sure you comply with the Allegiant baggage size and weight rules. Additional fees could be applicable.
Don’t delay waiting in the lobby area. Enter screening area upon arrival if you are not checking bags and have your boarding pass already printed or on your mobile device. If not enter the TSA screening area after you check in at the ticket counter.
The Allegiant ticket counter closes 45 minutes before departure. You will not be able to check your bags or get a boarding pass from the counter after that time, and may miss your flight.
Save time by printing boarding passes at home or downloading the Allegiant mobile app
Visit Allegiant website at www.allegiantair.com or make sure they have the correct mobile information to stay updated on any flight changes or any weather related issues.
Security Checkpoints Tips
Checkpoint assistance agents will be stationed at the entrance of each checkpoint to help expedite the screening process.
View TSA's travel tips at tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips.
There is no precheck lane at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. All passengers process through one checkpoint which may take up to 30 to 45 minutes when passengers from multiple flights are processing at the same time.
Additional Holiday Travel Tips
Arriving to the airport early is key to a successful and smooth travel experience during the holidays.
Before leaving for the airport, check airline and airport websites for most up to date information on parking or other flight or airport specific information at your origin and destination.
