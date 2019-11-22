Holiday travel advice from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport

Parking can be paid for at the Self -Pay station inside the terminal for a quicker exit. The Self Pay station accepts cash and credit card payments. Remember to keep your ticket with you. A validated ticket will be returned. Drivers may then proceed to the exit and insert their validated ticket in the machine to exit the parking deck. Allow extra time to exit the parking deck as many people will be wanting to exit at the same time and there is only one exit lane on each level.