Former church volunteer found guilty, sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual abuse of young boy in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill man and former church volunteer was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for the sexual abuse of a young boy more than a decade ago.
According to court officials, Julio “Andy” Castillo was found guilty on all counts, which include two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second-degree and four counts of lewd act.
According to the Rock Hill Herald, at the time of his arrest in 2016, Julio “Andy” Castillo was a volunteer at a church where he befriended the family of the boy he was accused of abusing while he was dating his sister. After the sister broke up with him, the friendship and abuse allegedly continued.
On Thursday, another individual came forward to testify that Castillo had abused him as a young boy as well. The witness stated that the abuse occurred between third and fifth grade when Castillo would have been eight years older than him. The man explained that the accused had been dating his sister at the time of the incidents, including what were described as ‘naked sleepovers’ and massages.
The defense for Castillo challenged the man’s statements, asking if he had heard details about the case before coming forward with his own allegations. Castillo was ultimately accused of abusing three different young boys more than a decade ago.
On Friday, Castillo was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and given credit for 50 days. He still faces charges in the cases of sexual abuse against two other young boys.
