First Alert: Spotty showers today, widespread rain and storms Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect as a cold front drives widespread rain showers along with widely scattered thunderstorms in the Carolinas tonight lasting through Saturday.
With that in mind, today is mostly dry especially for around the Charlotte area. A passing showers or sprinkles are possible along between the mountains and Piedmont throughout today with bulk of the activity holding off until after midnight. Highs today are aiming towards the mid-60s under increasing clouds.
The arrival of rain showers and additional cloud cover will support temperatures near 50° in the Charlotte metro area overnight.
Highs tomorrow will largely be suppressed as a result of the frontal passage, expect rather cool conditions as highs on tick up a few degrees into the lower 50s. Overall, anticipate the arrival of steady showers during the mid-morning hours with rainfall intensity picking up into the afternoon and early evening hours of your Saturday.
While no severe storms are currently expected, we can’t totally rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will range between a half inch to an inch. Despite the tapering off the rain showers Saturday night, heavy and slow-moving cells could give way to an isolated, localized flood risk as the day continues.
We recover and dry out quickly into the second half of the weekend. However, there is a potential for the development of a few flurries across the higher elevations before Sunday midday. Highs will reach into the upper 50s with a gradual increase in sunshine.
Relativity warm and dry conditions are in place through Tuesday ahead of the arrival of our next cold front expected to bring rain Wednesday. Currently, most models indicate we’ll clear out before Thanksgiving Day.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
