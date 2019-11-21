First Alert Day Saturday - Rain on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Little has changed in the forecast as we head toward the weekend. Clouds arrived late Thursday and this will be followed by a few showers on Friday but the main batch of rain will move across the region on Saturday.
In terms of timing, rain will most likely arrive in the mountains early morning, foothills midmorning, and the piedmont of NC/SC around midday into the afternoon hours. Rain will likely continue for the remainder of the afternoon and deep into the evening hours.
Rain quickly moves out Sunday and it will definitely be the better of the two days for outdoor activities! Looking beyond, seasonal weather continues into next week with another shower chance heading back our way by Wednesday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
