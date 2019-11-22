Deadly crash closes Hwy 150 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Highway 150 in Rowan County Friday morning.
The wreck happened Friday morning on Highway 150 (Mooresville Road) near Jones Road when a car and SUV collided. Troopers say the driver of the car died. One person involved suffered serious injuries and a third person was taken to the hospital.
Troopers expect the road, which is near Lazy 5 ranch, to be closed for “some time.”
No names or further information have been released.
