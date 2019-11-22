Cornelius police send scam warning for domestic violence charity group

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a group out there hoping to catch you in a giving mood. Before you act on those feelings, police in Cornelius are saying to hold off on doing so.
Orange bags are popping up at homes across the area. There’s typically a note attached to it from a group called Hope for Domestic Violence and they want you to put your old clothes in it with a promise that it will go to victims of domestic violence.
The thing is, according to police they say that’s not true.
They say the group is never clear about where the donations are going exactly, and they’ve learned the clothes they’re asking you to donate are being sold to second-hand stores so the group can collect the money.
Police first put a warning out for this on Facebook. In the comments, several people reported they almost donated because they were feeling in the holiday spirit and wanted to put their old clothes to better use. Some others even commented on receiving a pink bag with the same note about domestic violence victims.
Police say if you have it on your heart to donate - that’s great - just make sure you verify where your donations are going. I reached out to Hope for Domestic Violence and no one from the group has called me back.
