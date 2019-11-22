Concord attorney to challenge incumbent in NC House race

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) A Concord attorney and former Cabarrus County commissioner plans to run for State House.
Jay White announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the North Carolina House District 83 seat. That announcement came during a campaign rally with supporters held at the newly dedicated Harrisburg Veterans Park. White previously served two full terms on the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, and nearly six years as its Chairman.
“I am seeking the Republican nomination for House District 83 because my experience and my proven record of leadership and community involvement will enable me to serve our District,” said White. “The people of the 83rd District are my friends; you are my family. Together, united by our shared values, we can make Cabarrus County and North Carolina a better place for ourselves and our children.”
The primary election will be on March 3, 2020 and will be based upon legislative maps recently drawn by the North Carolina General Assembly as a result of the litigation in Common Cause v. Lewis.
Larry Pittman represents the previously drawn district.
