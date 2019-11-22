Community honors Sam Leder’s legacy by establishing the Sam Leder “I’ve Got Your Back” scholarship

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord community’s heart was broken after community leader Sam Leder passed away unexpectedly last summer. This fall, community leaders came together to discuss a fundraising initiative to establish a scholarship in Sam’s memory.
When approached, the Leder family readily endorsed the idea and kicked off the effort with a lead gift. Funds are now being raised to establish the scholarship through the Foundation for the Carolinas.
While we will all miss his laugh, easy-going personality and his presence, his passion for helping people become the best version of themselves will live on through this endowed scholarship opportunity.
“The community’s support has been overwhelming. Many times since his passing, community members have reached out to ask how they could help in remembering Sam and we can’t think of a better way than to continue his legacy through scholarships to local students,” said Shannon Leder, Sam’s wife.
Currently, funds are being raised to establish the scholarship through the Foundation for the Carolinas with help from the Academic Learning Center. Once endowed, the group anticipates the funds will provide scholarships for up to four eligible high school seniors from Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City public schools who plan to attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, Stanly Community College or the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.
Representatives from the Cabarrus Academic Learning Center, Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce, City of Concord, Concord Rotary Club, Potter and Company, Atrium Health-Cabarrus, Uwharrie Bank, KS Image Solutions, and many others have joined together in support of this effort. The group is hopeful that the opportunity to contribute to this scholarship opportunity will help the community remember Sam’s legacy of leadership.
“The scholarship is a way to encourage the next generation to follow in Sam’s footsteps of leadership and generosity. Giving a talented young person the opportunity to pursue their passions is a gratifying way to remember Sam’s spirit of always paying it forward,” said retired Concord City Manager Brian Hiatt.
The scholarship will honor Sam’s personal and professional accomplishments and will allow his friends and family to contribute in memory of his giving spirit and the time, energy and passion he invested in our local community.
“The ‘I’ve Got Your Back’ Scholarship represents what Sam stood for and what his life was about, extending a helping hand to someone trying to pull themselves up by their boot straps,” noted Phyllis Wingate, President of Atrium Health Cabarrus.
“Anyone who knew Sam knew that he was known for saying he’s ‘got your back,’ and this scholarship will allow him to have the backs of young leaders for years to come,” said Shannon Leder.
For more information about how to make a personal contribution to the Sam Leder “I’ve Got Your Back” Scholarship, please visit https://academiclearningcenter.com/leder-scholarship, or checks can be made payable to:
The Foundation for the Carolinas
Memo: Sam Leder Scholarship
Mailed to:
Academic Learning Center
P. O. Box 1881
Concord, NC 28025
