Boone man arrested, charged with multiple counts of exploiting a minor

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Boone Police Department, with the assistance of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, has arrested and charged a man with multiple sex crimes involving a minor.
Joshua Wayne Clemons, 39, has been formally charged with nine counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor following this investigation.
Clemons has previous charges involving sexual battery on a female minor in 2016 as well as indecent liberties with a minor in 1999, in which case the victim was 12-years-old.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
