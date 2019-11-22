Blue Angels fly into N.C. to plan for airshow

CHERRY POINT, NC (WITN) The Blue Angels flew into eastern North Carolina Thursday to plan for a bi-annual airshow next year.
The Blue Angels touched down around 4:00 p.m. at Cherry Point and they definitely made an entrance.
The one plane, although just by itself, did a few unique maneuvers that the Blue Angels are so well known for, they then landed, and the two pilots met with Cherry Point’s Commanding Officer to discuss plans for the upcoming 2020 airshow. Cherry point’s bi annual airshow is set to take place in May, and the Blue Angels have traditionally been a part of that show, as well as many others across the country.
Lieutenant Commander Adam Kerrick, Blue Angels Pilot says, “We’ll be planning about 30 airshows next year, so there’s a lot that’s goes into taking 60 people, which is what our team is comprised of when we go to a show site, 60 people and seven Jets plus a C130, so there’s a lot of logistics to what we do in each airshow.”
Mikel Huber, Cherry Point Commanding Officer says, "The Blue Angels are in town as we prepare for the upcoming airshow in May. They’re going to get an overview of the airfield and the facilities we can provide and make sure that they understand what they’re coming into as they prepare to perform here in May.”
The Cherry Point Airshow will be May first through third.
