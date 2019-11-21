Suspect wanted for pulling out gun, robbing Circle K in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a suspect who pulled out a gun and robbed a Circle K in Charlotte Monday morning.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the suspect walked into the Circle K on Sunset Road on Nov. 18 at 11:21 a.m.
Police say he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk while at the register. After the suspect took the money, he left on foot.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a black coat over it. He was wearing a knit cap, khaki pants, dark colored sneakers and wearing a light-colored glove with a bright orange color on the back of the glove.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.
