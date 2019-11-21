Steele Creek will likely see significant increase in traffic before proposed 160 widening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says just less than 35,000 cars pass by Highway 160, or Steele Creek Road, near I-485 every day.
By 2040, they project more than 40,000 per day.
NCDOT grades areas using something like a report card.
“[160] is practically failing now,” Jen Thompson of NCDOT says. “If we do nothing, it’s only going to be compounded and get worse and worse.”
Many drivers and neighbors of the area point to all the development, surrounding. Steele Creek looked a lot different, just a few years ago.
“There would be more land and country,” Thompson says. “But it’s getting snatched up so quickly.”
Right now, a large retail and residential development is getting ready to break ground directly on 160, at 32,000 square feet. Further south, a new 14,000 square foot YMCA is doing the same.
People nearby want to see that progress matched with some support on the roads.
“It can take anywhere from 35 minutes to an hour and a half to get to the airport from my house in the Palisades,” Joe Leboeuf says.
NCDOT says a solution is in the works, in the form of a 160 widening project proposed to break ground in 2024, which would widen the now two-lane road to four, and six lanes in some areas. It would stretch from the North Carolina/South Carolina state line, up to I-485, and update intersections along the way, to make them flow more smoothly.
In the meantime, the drive along 160, and the wait for it to be widened, requires some patience.
“It’s a long time,” driver Rianna Marcula says. “They should’ve been doing that before.”
“We’re in it, and we know that more people are interested in moving here every day and relocating here, so it’s not going to slow down,” Thompson says.
The next step for the road widening will be right-of-way acquisition in 2021. The project is estimated to cost more than $62 million.
