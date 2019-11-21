Rowan deputies charge two with drug trafficking in separate cases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men have been charged with drug trafficking by Rowan County deputies in separate cases.
On Thursday, November 14, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Salisbury Police Department, United States Department of Homeland Security and the Mocksville Police Department, arrested Daziyah Johvelle Johnson, age 27, of Greensboro, following a 15 month long undercover investigation.
During the course of the investigation, investigators purchased heroin on multiple occasions from Johnson, along with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun. Johnson, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Johnson was stopped in a vehicle at the intersection of Faith Road and Bendix Drive on Thursday and arrested. During a search incident to his arrest, investigator found over four grams of heroin and around 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Johnson was charged with possess with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, trafficking heroin by sale (three counts), trafficking heroin by possession (four counts), trafficking heroin by transportation (four counts), and possession of firearm by felon. Johnson was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.
Johnson has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2008. Johnson has been convicted of breaking and entering, possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana. Johnson also has pending drug and driving charges in Guilford County.
The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted for review by the United States Attorney’s Office in Greensboro, North Carolina, for possible federal prosecution.
In a separate case on Monday, Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Salisbury Police Department and Mocksville Police Department, arrested Bennie Frank Geter, Jr., age 42, a resident of 105 Pineview Circle, Salisbury, following a two month long undercover investigation.
Investigators purchased ounce quantities of methamphetamine from Geter on two separate occasions. Geter was arrested at the residence on Monday. During a consent search of this location, investigators discovered a Remington 30-06 rifle, reported stolen in Iredell County.
On Tuesday, investigators returned to 105 Pineview Circle, armed with a search warrant. According to the report, investigators found an AK-47 7.62 x 39 assault rifle. Geter, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Geter was charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possess with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture methamphetamine, one count of sell/deliver methamphetamine, and one count of possession of firearm by felon. Geter was placed under a $1.5 million bond.
Geter has a criminal record dating back to 1999, and has convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (7 counts), and possess with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.
The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted for review by the United States Attorney’s Office in Greensboro, North Carolina, for possible federal prosecution.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.