Oprah Winfrey bringing star-studded wellness tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Oprah Winfrey is hitting the road to motivate audiences across the U.S. and one of the events, which is less than two months away, will be in Charlotte.
Winfrey will be joined by a rock-star line up on her 2020 wellness arena tour. Amy Schumer will join Winfrey on stage Jan. 18 at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center for WW (Weight Watchers reimagined), Oprah’s 2020 vision: Your life in focus.
Through one-on-one conversations with celebrities, Winfrey will guide attendees through a series of self-reflections while energizing guests to move toward their healthiest and best lives.
“Some of the most influential trailblazers and game changers in the world are joining our nine-city celebration of wellness to make 2020 your year to triumph,” Winfrey said in a video posted on ww.com.
In addition to the celebrity interviews, each full-day will include Winfrey discussing her own wellness journey; a dance exercise from choreographer Julianne Hough; talks from inspirational guest speakers; a pre-show dance party; a WW-customized box lunch; and interactive concourse activations, the Associated Press reports.
Hough will lead an “exhilarating” movement experience using her KINRGY method, which is described as a 45-minute dance-driven high intensity method inspired by the elements.
“My hope is that this day nourishes your mind, body, and spirit. A renewal. A celebration of all that you are - and all that you’re meant to be," Winfrey posted.
The superstar lineup includes:
- Jan. 4: Lady Gaga in Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Jan. 11: Tina Fey in St. Paul, MN
- Jan. 18: Amy Schumer in Charlotte, NC
- Jan. 25: Dwayne Johnson in Atlanta, GA
- Feb. 8: Michelle Obama in Brooklyn, NY
- Feb. 15: Tracee Ellis Ross in Dallas, TX
- Feb. 22: Kate Hudson in San Francisco, CA
- Feb. 29: Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, CA
- March 7: Gayle King in Denver, CO
“Fun fact she has NEVER interviewed me,” Winfrey’s friend and CBS News anchor Gayle King posted, who will be joining the tour on March 3 in Colorado. “Can’t wait to see what she comes up with kinda “skurred” see you in March..” King posted.
Tickets can be purchased here.
“Every city will highlight remarkable individuals who, by taking charge of their own health, created a ripple effect of wellness in their communities,” ww.com posted.
