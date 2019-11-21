Nonsmoking lung cancer patient aims to reduce stigma, raise awareness for more research

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Fort Mill man has been thriving for the past three years after a Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. He says one of the most frustrating parts of having lung cancer is the stigma that surrounds it.
“I’ve never smoked. I’ve not been exposed to hazardous chemicals that I’m aware of. I didn’t have any employment history with anything like that,” Mike Smith said.
Mike is one of roughly 15 percent of patients with lung cancer who do not have a history of smoking. Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute’s Medical Oncologist Dr. Daniel Haggstrom says more research is needed to determine why people without a history of smoking get lung cancer.
“Things like radon can cause lung cancer, second-hand smoke is being linked to lung cancer as well, and there are environmental things that we don’t yet quite understand that we have a lot of research that needs to be done so we can understand it better,” Dr. Haggstrom said.
Dr. Haggstrom says its difficult to detect lung cancer early, especially in nonsmokers, because symptoms can be vague and masked by other common ailments like having a cough.
“Eighty percent of patients that we find lung cancer in have advanced stage lung cancer when we find it,” Dr. Haggstrom said. “Largely because we have struggled to find effective screening modalities.”
To catch more cases of lung cancer before they become advanced, Medicaid and most insurers are providing low dose CT scans to screen patients for lung cancer. However, only smokers qualify. Dr. Haggstrom says effective screenings for nonsmokers still lacks.
Meanwhile, Mike has been fighting stage 4 lung cancer since his diagnosis in 2016. Successful clinical trials done at the Levine Cancer Institute provided him cutting edge treatment to help him thrive. He has not yet had to go through chemo but has taken three types of new drugs discovered in the clinical trials. He and Dr. Haggstrom say the drugs have been helpful so far.
“He is basically living proof that the science behind clinical trials for lung cancer research is improving patient outcomes,” Dr. Haggstrom said.
There is still no cure for lung cancer patients. In fact, Dr. Haggstrom says after five years of advanced lung cancer there is only a 19 percent survival rate. Smith is hoping to beat those odds, but he says more research is needed to help him and others battling cancer. He hopes the stigma surrounding lung cancer doesn’t inhibit those efforts.
“My goal is to get no evidence of disease, but you always have that thought, that at some point something is going to come back,” Smith said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.