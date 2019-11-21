New, state-of-the-art YMCA coming to Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has announced plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility in Steele Creek thanks to a donation from a local business owner.
The state-of-the-art facility will include a welcome center, group exercise studio, cycling studio, wellness center, childcare facility, sports fields, locker rooms and an outdoor aquatic center with a splash park, wade pool and lap pool, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced in a press release.
The plans are made possible through a donation from CPI Security founder Ken Gill and his wife, Malinda. Gill Family YMCA will sit on 30 acres of land along Highway 160 south of Sledge Road.
“As a resident and business owner who is committed to the positive development of the Steele Creek area, Malinda and I are proud to impact the future of this community in such a meaningful way,” Ken Gill said in a press release. “Gill Family YMCA will be a hub of activity, fellowship and healthy living for Steele Creek families and residents.”
The Steele Creek YMCA has operated since 2004 out of leased storefront space in the Ayrsley Town Center. It will continue to operate out of this location through construction of the Gill Family YMCA.
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte needs to raise $9 million before it can break ground on the initial phase of the project.
