Missing Santee woman last seen Sunday, sheriff asks for help

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Santee woman who was last seen Sunday.
Tina Marie Williamson, 55, lives on Santee Drive, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.
She was last seen at her home around 6 p.m. on Sunday, deputies said. The missing person report, taken Monday, says her boyfriend last saw her smoking a cigarette on her porch.
“We’re concerned, the family is concerned, she hasn’t been heard from for several days,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you’ve seen or know of this lady’s whereabouts, please give us a call.”
Williamson is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who is 5-foot-10-inches and about 160 pounds. When she was last seen she was wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans, deputies said.
Anyone who sees Williamson or knows where she is should call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
