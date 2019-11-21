Mild afternoons before a wet Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pleasant weather pattern continues today with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s under partly cloudy skies, enjoy.
More clouds filter into the region tonight, so it doesn’t look to be nearly as cold as last night with lows only backing to the middle 40s.
It will still be nice and mild Friday with afternoon readings rebounding to the mid to upper 60s, but a shower may pop up in western sections late in the day or Friday night – through the chance looks to be no more than about 20%. The better chance for rain unfolds on Saturday before we clear out on Sunday.
With a 100% chance of rain around for the start of the weekend, a First Alert has been issued for Saturday – a heads up that rain is definitely on the way and so you will have to alter outdoor plans. High temperatures will hold near 60° both days of the weekend.
Looking ahead, with next week bringing a lot of folks on the road, travel plans should be “ok” Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions.
Monday looks cool with highs in the upper 50s before inching up into the lower 60s on Tuesday. Rain showers may return on Wednesday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
