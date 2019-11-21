Former CATS CEO criticizes route chosen for Lynx Silver Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council approved a $50 million design contract for the LYNX Silver Line. There have been concerns over where that money will come from, but that’s not the only cause for concern.
Some people are questioning the route that was approved. It will bring people from Matthews into Uptown Charlotte, past the airport and to Belmont, but it does not exactly stop right at the airport or in center city.
“Spending the money to make sure we’re doing it right I think is a good idea,” former CATS CEO Ron Tober told WBTV.
He was the first CEO of CATS from 1997 to 2007. He doesn’t think the City is placing the new LYNX Silver Line light rail in the best alignment.
According to CATS, the silver line will start in Matthews, run along Independence Boulevard, then enter Uptown Charlotte via 11th street and I-277. It then follows Wilkinson Boulevard towards the airport and into Belmont in Gaston County.
It does not stop in center city. Instead, riders can switch to the Lynx Blue Line or stop at the Charlotte Gateway Station.
Tober thinks they need to further study putting it under West Trade Street.
“Find out in reality what the condition of the soils is to get a better handle on the risks and cost,” Tober said.
“The LYNX Silver Line will connect to Charlotte Gateway District, which will have connections to the LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line, Amtrak, Greyhound and CATS’ bus network. Phase 2 of the CityLYNX Gold Line is currently under construction. It will travel directly down Trade Street. This cohesive transit network provides access to Uptown within 3-4 blocks of the rail system,” A spokesperson for CATS said.
People working in uptown have mixed opinions.
“We talked about it in work the other day,” Jack Noble said. “It kinda goes around town. Even the one in Uptown isn’t that accessible."
Jon Wold thinks stopping on the edge of Uptown is a good idea.
“It’ll grow that area in Third Ward," he said. "This side of the city is growing faster than that side of the city.”
“The LYNX Silver Line light rail alignment creates opportunities to connect and serve underdeveloped areas on the north side of Uptown, and Wilkinson Boulevard, while meeting other city goals such as affordable housing and economic development,” A spokesperson for CATS said.
People living in places where traffic is getting worse are excited for an easier commute.
Bruce Steen has lived in Matthews and commuted to uptown for 20 years.
“Since we moved there in August 1999 my commute has at least doubled," Steen said.
He said he would be thrilled to use public transportation to get to work and to the airport.
When it comes to airport transportation, the Silver Line won’t go directly to the terminal. The airport will provide transportation to connect people from the station drop-off point to the terminal.
“If it becomes too complex it’s easier to drive or take an Uber," Curtis Walkins said.
Tober believes the work needs to be done to solve both of these issues before the light rail is built.
“Because it’s so expensive, you need to make sure it’s gonna carry the maximum number of people,” he said.
A spokesperson for CATS says the airport planning is final because “the Federal Aviation Administration’s height restrictions along flight paths limit the alignment’s ability to enter the terminal directly.”
As for the Uptown stops, the spokesperson says “the LYNX Silver Line design and environmental study will refine the adopted Uptown alignment.”
They will also be doing an alignment study that includes Union County. The project is expected to be completed by 2030.
