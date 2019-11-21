Former CATS CEO criticizes route chosen for Lynx Silver Line

“The LYNX Silver Line will connect to Charlotte Gateway District, which will have connections to the LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line, Amtrak, Greyhound and CATS’ bus network. Phase 2 of the CityLYNX Gold Line is currently under construction. It will travel directly down Trade Street. This cohesive transit network provides access to Uptown within 3-4 blocks of the rail system,” A spokesperson for CATS said.