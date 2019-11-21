First Alert: Rain returns just before the weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs today are soaring into the mid-60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as a result of a southerly flow of winds ahead of our next frontal passage.
Mountain areas will begin to feel the effects of the incoming front as winds pick through the evening and overnight, however, the majority of the WBTV viewing area is expected to remain dry for the entirety of today. Overnight temperatures will fall to the lower 40s which is above average for this time of the year.
Friday is transition day as highs will reach the mid to upper 60s under increasing clouds and southwesterly winds before rain showers creep in from the south and west. Most locations east of I-77 will likely remain dry even into the evening hours, but a few passing showers can’t be ruled out west of the corridor.
Steady and heavy rain showers will roll in overnight into Saturday; therefore, a First Alert is in effect for the entire viewing as the front will drives moisture through the Carolinas for the first half of the weekend. While severe storms aren’t expected, an isolated thunderstorm isn’t out of the picture late Saturday afternoon.
Expect highs in the lower 60s Saturday afternoon with a slight drop in the temperatures going into a much drier and sunnier Sunday. Meanwhile, Sunday night into Monday morning low temperatures will return to the low to mid 30s under clear skies. Our next chance for rain after this weekend comes Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
