First Alert Day remains in effect for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The First Alert Day we’ve issued for Saturday remains posted as all indicators are pointing to sustained rainfall during the day which translates to significant disruptions for any outdoor plans you have lined up. Until then, enjoy plenty of sunshine Thursday with mild temperatures in the 60s through Friday as clouds increase and thicken prior to the weekend rain.
Rain should begin in earnest over the mountains and foothills during the morning hours on Saturday with the lion’s share of the rain arriving in the greater Charlotte area during the midday and hanging around all afternoon and deep into the evening hours.
The weekend isn’t a total loss though as sunshine will burst out on Sunday with highs still close to 60 degrees by late afternoon. This quiet weather pattern will carry over into the first half of next week as well.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
