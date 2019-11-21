Crime Stoppers: Police searching for armed thieves who robbed arcade in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for two men responsible for robbing an east Charlotte sweepstakes arcade at gunpoint.
The incident happened October 31 just after 3:30 am at the Independence Arcade off Independence Blvd.
Surveillance video shows two men burst into the business with guns drawn.
“It’s terrifying anytime when weapons are involved. You knew as soon as they walked in, what they were there for, how they entered the building. Everybody got on the ground. Everybody was scared," explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the men immediately went to the back of the building to get cash. Surveillance video shows them return to the front of the store less than a minute later.
"The videos are great. You can see in one of the videos, it’s a good close-up of the suspect’s face where you can kinda see who he is," explained Johnson.
He said the men were able to get away with the money they had stolen. The detective noted that sweepstakes arcades can be targets for thieves.
"Most sweepstakes places, they have security, but not many security guards. They do have armed guards some of them, but the majority of them, they’re not highly secure," explained Johnson.
He said the suspects are believed to be around 5′8″ to 5′10″. They were last seen running the from the business on foot.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.